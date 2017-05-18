New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

New Dover Police Chief Sworn In

Wednesday May 10 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Mailey, who is also Dover's first African-American police chief, was administered his oath of office in front of a crowd of officers at the police department's headquarters on Queen Street. In an interview after the ceremony, Mailey said he hopes to focus on tackling issues like violent crime and drugs in the city.

