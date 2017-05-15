More Accurate 9-1-1 System In Sussex County
When someone calls 9-1-1 for an emergency, getting police or ambulance to the right place is critical says Joe Thomas, Director of the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, "the fact that 80 percent of are call are from cell phones, and sometimes the accuracy of those cell phone coordinates are not as robust or up to standards. So by incorporating RapidSOS, we're hoping to increase the accuracy level on all those cell phone calls.
