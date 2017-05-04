Man uses phony documents to steal new car, police say
A detective with the Lehigh County Auto Task Force began investigating Epps after he bought a 2017 Chevy Sonic from Chevrolet of Dover Delaware on March 28. Representatives of the dealership on May 4 reported documents Epps provided were fraudulent. Epps was supposed to wire money for the purchase from USAA Bank, as part of the sales agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar '17
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC