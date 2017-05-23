Man suffers gunshot wound to leg in o...

Man suffers gunshot wound to leg in overnight Dover shooting

Yesterday

Dover Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at Walker Road and Saulsbury Road that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. At around 12:30 AM, police say a 27-year-old man arrived at Kent General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

