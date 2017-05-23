Man suffers gunshot wound to leg in overnight Dover shooting
Dover Police are investigating an overnight shooting that happened early Tuesday morning at Walker Road and Saulsbury Road that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. At around 12:30 AM, police say a 27-year-old man arrived at Kent General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar '17
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC