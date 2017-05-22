Legislative Wrap
Sen. Brian Bushweller, D-Dover/Central Kent, introduced a bill April 25 removing the requirement the governor must declare a State of Emergency before issuing a Level 1 Driving Warning. Senate Bill 64 passed through the Senate May 10 after being reported out of the Senate Corrections & Public Safety Committee May 3. The bill was reported out of the House Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee May 17. Rep. Trey Paradee, D-Cheswold, introduced a bill April 26 that would allow Delaware residents two new deductions from their personal income tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar '17
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC