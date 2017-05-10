Legislation Would Allow for Potential...

Legislation Would Allow for Potential Dover Mall Toll Road

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A package of legislation in Delaware's Senate would pave the way for public-private partnership that could result a new toll road providing access to the Dover Mall from State Route 1. The pieces legislation, which have passed the House, would allow for a funding mechanism to pay for the $31 million project aimed at bringing more visitors to the mall, said Attorney John Paradee, who is representing the mall's owner. The plan calls for creating a tolled access road through a bond sale and paying back the debt with toll proceeds, tax increment financing, and special development districts.

