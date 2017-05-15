Judah & the Lion to Make Am TV Debut ...

Judah & the Lion to Make Am TV Debut on Abc's Gma

Monday May 15

Judah & the Lion is gearing up to make their National Morning TV debut when they perform their hit single "Take It All Back" on Good Morning America on June 5th. The appearance follows the band's first ever Governor's Ball performance where they are set to take the stage on Friday June 2nd playing alongside Chance the Rapper, Beach House and Charlie XCX among others and comes just before they head to Dover, DE for this year's Firefly Festival where they play on Friday, June 16th alongside OK Go, Miike Snow, Weezer and early 2017 tour mates Twenty One Pilots.

