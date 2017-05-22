Here is the latest Delaware news from...

Here is the latest Delaware news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. EDT

Authorities say an off-duty Delaware state trooper used her service weapon to fatally shoot her boyfriend in a domestic incident. Delaware State Police say 43-year-old Maurice Ifill of Owings Mills, Maryland, was shot Sunday night at a home in Pike Creek.

