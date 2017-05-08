DSP Investigating a Deadly Bicycle Ac...

DSP Investigating a Deadly Bicycle Accident

Friday May 5 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a deadly crash that happened late Thursday night involving a car and a bicycle. Troopers say their preliminary investigation has determined the crash happened around 11:48 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2017 as an unknown driver operating a dark sedan southbound on McKee Road approached Kevin S. Freese, 52 of Dover, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction.

