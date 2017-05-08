CMT Unveils Summer Slate Featuring Ea...

CMT Unveils Summer Slate Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire Outdoor...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Billboard

Verdine White of Earth Wind and Fire performs onstage during the Firefly Music Festival on June 19, 2016 in Dover, Delaware. Nashville 's Charles Esten will host the 2017 CMT Music Awards live on June 7, while the CMT Instant Jam with Brett Eldredge from Las Vegas will premiere June 16 and the CMT Hot 20 Countdown will continue its weekly broadcasts on on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar '17 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar '17 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 14
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,352 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC