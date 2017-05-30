a R I Z O N a Shares Stripped-Down Acoustic Version of 'Are You': Exclusive Video Premiere
With nine million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, A R I Z O N A feels like it has been around for a long time, when in fact, the band has been together for around two years. Their journey has taken them from viral Internet fame, to opening for Kevin Garrett and COIN on tour, to playing Lollapalooza and finally headlining their own tour; the band has seemingly fast-tracked their way into the spotlight, even landing them an endorsement from AriZona Beverages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sierra Perkins
|Wed
|Tipster
|1
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar '17
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC