a R I Z O N a Shares Stripped-Down Acoustic Version of 'Are You': Exclusive Video Premiere

Thursday May 25

With nine million unique monthly listeners on Spotify, A R I Z O N A feels like it has been around for a long time, when in fact, the band has been together for around two years. Their journey has taken them from viral Internet fame, to opening for Kevin Garrett and COIN on tour, to playing Lollapalooza and finally headlining their own tour; the band has seemingly fast-tracked their way into the spotlight, even landing them an endorsement from AriZona Beverages.

