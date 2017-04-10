Townsend Man Captured After Escaping ...

Townsend Man Captured After Escaping Police From Kent County Family Court

DOVER , Del.- Authorities say a 31-year-old Townsend man who escaped custody during an appearance at the Kent County Family Court led police on a chase through Dover before being recaptured. Delaware Capitol Police said that on Thursday, George Wallace was taken into custody at the Kent County Family Court after the court issued a commitment order for failing to appear.

