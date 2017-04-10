The James T. Vaughn Correctional Cent...

The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del.

Monday Apr 3 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A motion has been filed by a deputy attorney general in Delaware to dismiss a federal lawsuit filed by an inmate at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna that was tied to the aftermath of the February hostage situation at the facility, in which a correctional officer died. Deputy Attorney General Joseph Handlon, representing Acting Vaughn Warden Phil Parker, argued in the motion that inmate Donald Parkell failed to adequately demonstrate civil rights violations and irreparable harm in a February lawsuit and noted the Feb. 1 incident was already under intense scrutiny through a criminal investigation and susbequent review scheduled to be completed by two retired judges.

