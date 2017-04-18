The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, Del.

Delaware correctional officers staged a "sick out" on Monday to demonstrate frustration over a perceived lack of action on calls to raise salaries and address other issues in prisons, according to sources familiar with the decision. Dozens of correction officers participated in the coordinated sick day, according to sources with knowledge of the demonstration who were not authorized to speak publicly about the rank-and-file COs calling out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.