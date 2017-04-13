the Civil War Musical to Run at Schwa...

the Civil War Musical to Run at Schwartz Center in Dover This Month

Thursday Apr 13

Celebrate the City of Dover's 300th Anniversary with this outstanding lineup of Delaware actors and musicians, produced by Delaware's own Tommye Staley. A local production of the Broadway musical, THE CIVIL WAR will be presented during the weekends of April 21-23 and April 28-30, 2017.

