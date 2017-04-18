Registered Sex Offender Charged with Possessing Child Porn
Sheriff's Deputies say they were provided with information that Aubrey James Dunn, 82, of Preston, had child pornography in his home, in both electronic and printed form. Deputies obtained a search warrant and a search turned up pictures depicting juveniles in an obscene manner and more images on a laptop inside the home.
