Lawmakers Consider Lowering Pension Requirements for Delaware Correctional Officers

A bill reducing the years of service for Delaware correctional officers and several other types of "peace officers" to receive a pension from the state is under consideration by lawmakers, though the sponsor said on Monday there are questions about its cost. Sen. Bruce Ennis , a member of the Joint Finance Committee, said the legislation had a fiscal note of more than $6 million, though he expected it would be less costly than that amount.

