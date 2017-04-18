Details on Vaughn Rescue Operation Disputed

A federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday naming a number of current and former state officials has raised questions about the timing of when officers stormed a building during a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which an officer was killed. The lawsuit claimed Gov. John Carney, who took office in January and was not named as a defendant, violated prison policy by intervening in the emergency response to the Feb. 1 inmate uprising at the "C" Building in Vaughn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.