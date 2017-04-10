Delaware-sired championships underway

Delaware-sired championships underway

DOVER, Del.--- Just as he had done sweeping two $20,000 prelims, Master Clave went right to the front and was in total command scoring a 1:59 triumph in the won his third consecutive start of the year and eighth in 11 career races. Trained by John Wilkerson for breeder-owner Ben Brooks, Master Lavec skied his bankroll to $166,750 lifetime.

