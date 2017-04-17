City of Dover Municipal Election Underway
The 2017 City of Dover Regular Municipal Election got underway at 7 a.m. Tuesday with polls open until 8 p.m. 1st District: Elks Lodge #1903 200 Saulsbury Road Dover, DE 19904 The votes cast from each district for the 2017 Municipal Election will be tallied at the Elks Lodge located at 200 Saulsbury Road.
