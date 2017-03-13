Three suspects arrested, one on the loose after Dover robbery
Dover Police say they arrested three suspects and are seeking a fourth following a Sunday evening robbery on North Governors Avenue. At around 6:40 PM, four men reportedly approached a 51-year-old man and demanded his money and personal belongings.
