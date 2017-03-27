Some Delaware Homeowners See Potential School Tax Hikes As "Necessary Evil"
With Gov. John Carney's budget proposal calling for $37 million in cuts to school district funding, some homeowners in Kent County said they believe a tax increase might be unfortunate but also necessary. According to the governor's office, the average homeowner would pay an additional $38 in their school tax while seniors could also lose up to $100 or 20 percent of a subsidy on their school property tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar 22
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar 3
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC