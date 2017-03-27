Some Delaware Homeowners See Potentia...

Some Delaware Homeowners See Potential School Tax Hikes As "Necessary Evil"

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

With Gov. John Carney's budget proposal calling for $37 million in cuts to school district funding, some homeowners in Kent County said they believe a tax increase might be unfortunate but also necessary. According to the governor's office, the average homeowner would pay an additional $38 in their school tax while seniors could also lose up to $100 or 20 percent of a subsidy on their school property tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar 22 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar 3 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb '17 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 14
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC