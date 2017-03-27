Some Delaware Homeowners See Potential School Tax Hikes As "Necessary Evil"

With Gov. John Carney's budget proposal calling for $37 million in cuts to school district funding, some homeowners in Kent County said they believe a tax increase might be unfortunate but also necessary. According to the governor's office, the average homeowner would pay an additional $38 in their school tax while seniors could also lose up to $100 or 20 percent of a subsidy on their school property tax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.