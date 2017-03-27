Police pursuit ends in crash at Dover...

Police pursuit ends in crash at Dover car dealership; two arrested on drug charges

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WMDT

Delaware State Police say two people were arrested after a brief vehicle chase Tuesday evening in Dover when troopers discovered a large quantity of crack cocaine. Just after 5 PM, police say a trooper witnessed a 2017 black Chevrolet Impala driving erratically in the southbound lanes of Delaware Route 1 near the Dover Toll Plaza.

