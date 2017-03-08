Nina Shahin Mazen Shahin v. PNC Bank Na 87 de 19904 Pa Andrew Rogan Leghsa Copetillo
NINA SHAHIN; MAZEN SHAHIN, Appellants v. PNC BANK NA, Local Branch at 87 Greentree Drive, Dover, DE 19904 & Corporate Headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA; ANDREW ROGAN, Assistant Manager of Dover Branch; LEGHSA COPETILLO, Manager of Dover Branch Pro se appellants Mazen and Nina Shahin appeal from orders of the United States District Court for the District of Delaware, dismissing their complaint and denying their motion for reconsideration.
