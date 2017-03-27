New Jersey Man Arrested for Harassing...

New Jersey Man Arrested for Harassing Women in Dover Businesses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

The Dover Police Department has arrested a New Jersey man for several acts of lewdness and harassing several women at multiple Dover area businesses. Dover Police say officer arrested 56-year-old Marvin Wiggins of Colonia, New Jersey for multiple counts of harassment, lewdness, and disorderly conduct after he approached several women in the Dover area on Thursday March 23rd and Friday March 24. Police say Wiggins approached women asking for advice on baby shower gifts or house warming gifts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Henry Spike Clark--reward for info Mar 22 moneymoment335 2
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Mar 3 santa 19
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Feb 27 Dee Powell 7
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb '17 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 14
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,555 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC