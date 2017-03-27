New Jersey Man Arrested for Harassing Women in Dover Businesses
The Dover Police Department has arrested a New Jersey man for several acts of lewdness and harassing several women at multiple Dover area businesses. Dover Police say officer arrested 56-year-old Marvin Wiggins of Colonia, New Jersey for multiple counts of harassment, lewdness, and disorderly conduct after he approached several women in the Dover area on Thursday March 23rd and Friday March 24. Police say Wiggins approached women asking for advice on baby shower gifts or house warming gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar 22
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar 3
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb 27
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC