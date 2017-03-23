Man Commits Lewd Acts in Front of Wom...

Man Commits Lewd Acts in Front of Women Shopping: Police

Dover police charged Marvin Wiggins with lewdness after they say he fondled himself in front of women in various chain stores. A man in a "Show Me Your Kitties" t-shirt turned a request for advice on what to purchase for a baby shower or house warming gift into a lewd act, police in Delaware said.

