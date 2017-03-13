Gov. Carney Announces New Director of...

Gov. Carney Announces New Director of Office of Early Learning

Thursday Mar 16

DOVER, Del. Governor John Carney announced today Kimberly Krzanowski as the new executive director of the Delaware Department of Education's Office of Early Learning.

