Fort Miles Artillery Park to Add 90 MM Anti-Aircraft Gun to Collection

DOVER, Del. - - A World War II model M2 90 mm anti-aircraft gun is scheduled to be delivered to the Fort Miles Artillery Park in Cape Henlopen State Park on Thursday, March 30, through a partnership between DNREC's Division of Parks & Recreation and the Fort Miles Historical Association.

