Firefly Music Festival Announces Details Of Big Break Live Competition
This year's FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, which takes place JUNE 15th through 18th in the WOODLANDS of DOVER, DE, will add one more band to a lineup which features headliners such as THE WEEKND, MUSE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, CHANCE THE RAPPER and BOB DYLAN, and it will be the winner of the BIG BREAK LIVE contest. RED FROG EVENTS, producers of FIREFLY, are looking to fill the slot with regional talent, and, along with REC PHILLY, are partnering to make a local band's dream come true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Henry Spike Clark--reward for info
|Mar 22
|moneymoment335
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|santa
|19
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Feb '17
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb '17
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC