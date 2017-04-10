Firefly Music Festival Announces Deta...

Firefly Music Festival Announces Details Of Big Break Live Competition

Friday Mar 31

This year's FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, which takes place JUNE 15th through 18th in the WOODLANDS of DOVER, DE, will add one more band to a lineup which features headliners such as THE WEEKND, MUSE, TWENTY ONE PILOTS, CHANCE THE RAPPER and BOB DYLAN, and it will be the winner of the BIG BREAK LIVE contest. RED FROG EVENTS, producers of FIREFLY, are looking to fill the slot with regional talent, and, along with REC PHILLY, are partnering to make a local band's dream come true.

