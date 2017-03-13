Dover Man Arrested after Fleeing Dome...

Dover Man Arrested after Fleeing Domestic Dispute and Hitting Elderly Woman

Friday Mar 10

The Dover Police Department says a man is in custody for domestic related charges and vehicular assault, including hitting an elderly woman and fleeing the scene. According to police, officers were responding to the White Oak Condos around 9:50 AM on Thursday morning when the girlfriend of Erick Wyatte, 30 of Dover, told police he was beating on her car.

Dover, DE

