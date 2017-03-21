Dismissal gets revenge at Dover

Corey Callahan took control after the opening quarter and was never headed on the way to her fifth victory this year. The 4-year-old daughter of Western Terror-Her Mattjesty shook off a backstretch challenge from Barefoot Julie after the three-quarters then pulled away averting any conflict from Barbara's Shadow who was three lengths back in second turning for home.

