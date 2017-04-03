Delaware Legislation Would Allow Correctional Officers to Retire Earlier
Correctional officers would be able to retire five years earlier than the current requirement of 25 years of employment, under a bill being considered in Delaware's legislature. The Senate bill would also amend the multiplier for calculation of state employee pension benefits for correction officers and some other peace officers to 2.5 percent for the first 20 years, plus 3.5 percent for years beyond that point.
