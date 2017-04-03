Delaware Could Make Cursive Mandatory...

Delaware Could Make Cursive Mandatory in Elementary Schools

Wednesday Mar 29

A bill in Delaware's General Assembly could require schools to teach cursive handwriting to students before the end of the fourth grade. If passed, the requirement would go into effect for the next school year.

Dover, DE

