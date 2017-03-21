Bob Dylan Plots North American Tour A...

Bob Dylan Plots North American Tour After New Covers Album

Bob Dylan 's Never Ending Tour will continue through the summer in North America following the release of Dylan's new triple-LP Triplicate on March 31st. In spring, Dylan will play through Europe, including two April shows in Stockholm, Sweden .

