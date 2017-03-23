April 2 'Dancert' to benefit local musician with cancer

Lovestock: a Cancer Benefit "Dancert" for John "Taco" Wroten, drummer of the local classic-rock band Hooverville, will be held Sunday, April 2, from 2 to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 2 in Dover. Wroten, 62, was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 tongue cancer and is currently receiving treatment, which is limiting his ability to perform with the band and at his full-time job.

