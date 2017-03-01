AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur Helps Make...

AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur Helps Make History With Ted Talk At Del State University

Chuck Creekmur, the CEO of AllHipHop.com, helped make history during Black History month at Delaware State University. Delaware State University, located in Dover, DE, became the first historically African American institute of higher education to host a TED Talk.

