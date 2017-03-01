AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur Helps Make History With Ted Talk At Del State University
Chuck Creekmur, the CEO of AllHipHop.com, helped make history during Black History month at Delaware State University. Delaware State University, located in Dover, DE, became the first historically African American institute of higher education to host a TED Talk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb 8
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Susan
|18
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC