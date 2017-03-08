Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert leada

Musician and songwriter Merle Haggard performed at the Big Barrel Country Music Festival in Dover Del., on June 28, 2015. Merle Haggard would have turned 80 years old on Apr. 6. That day - which is also the first anniversary of the country music legend's death - his legacy will be celebrated during a tribute show at Bridgestone Arena .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.