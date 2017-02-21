U.S. Airman Tackles Delaware Robbery ...

U.S. Airman Tackles Delaware Robbery Suspect: Police

A U.S. Airman came to the aid of a woman who was being robbed Saturday night in Dover, Delaware, police said. The 30-year-old woman was walking to her car on the 100 block of West Loockerman Street when the suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Brian McCain, approached her, investigators said.

