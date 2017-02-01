Trump Visits Dover To Welcome Home Remains Of Dead SEAL Team Member
President Trump made an unexpected and previously unannounced visit to Dover, Delaware , to welcome home the remains of Navy SEAL William "Ryan" Owens. President Trump headed Wednesday to partake for the first time in one of the most solemn rituals of the office, witnessing the return of the body of a Navy SEAL killed this week in the first known counter-terrorism operation of Trump's presidency.
