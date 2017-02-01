Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base February 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens who was killed in Yemen on January 29. Marine One with US President Donald Trump flies with a decoy and support helicopters to Dover Air Force Base February 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware, for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooknose 'Nazi Discriminator Mary Beth Jewsm of...
|Wed
|Sick of Racist Juice
|1
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan 23
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Jan 21
|Marisol
|6
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|Susan
|18
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC