Sgt. Steven Floyd.
DOVER, Del. -- Sgt. Steven Floyd, the Delaware Department of Correction officer who died after he and other staff members at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna were taken hostage, was remembered on Thursday as a family man and a "leader."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hooknose 'Nazi Discriminator Mary Beth Jewsm of...
|Wed
|Sick of Racist Juice
|1
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan 23
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Jan 21
|Marisol
|6
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|Susan
|18
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Jan 3
|Susan
|1
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|DL Dude
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC