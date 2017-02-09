Quick Hits: John Legend, Muse & 30 Seconds to Mars, Blink-182,...
John Legend has announced his North American Darkness and Light tour, in support of his latest album. The dates begin in Miami on May 12 and wrap up with his performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on June 30. Muse and 30 Seconds to Mars are teaming up for a 15-city tour this year.
