Quick Hits: John Legend, Muse & 30 Se...

Quick Hits: John Legend, Muse & 30 Seconds to Mars, Blink-182,...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: FMQB

John Legend has announced his North American Darkness and Light tour, in support of his latest album. The dates begin in Miami on May 12 and wrap up with his performance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on June 30. Muse and 30 Seconds to Mars are teaming up for a 15-city tour this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FMQB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Wed Susan 2
Hooknose 'Nazi Discriminator Mary Beth Jewsm of... Feb 1 Sick of Racist Juice 1
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan 23 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Jan 21 Marisol 6
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Jan 10 Susan 18
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Hugo from deldot? (Jun '16) Jun '16 DL Dude 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,880 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC