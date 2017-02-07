Police investigating Dover home burglary

According to Dover Police between 6 p.m and 10:41 p.m, an unknown suspect forced entry into a home on Vondaway Drive by using a tool to pry open the front door. Once inside, a 54" Sony TV and a Playstation four were stolen.

