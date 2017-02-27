Officials Have Yet to See Intelligence Gained in Deadly Yemen Raid, Report Says
Marine One with President Trump on board, lands at Dover Air Force Base for the dignified transfer of Navy Seal Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens in Dover, Delaware on Feb. 1, 2017. has yet been revealed after a Special Forces raid in Yemen last month that turned into a chaotic firefight, taking the life of one Navy SEAL and possibly dozens of civilians, including children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.
Add your comments below
Dover Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Dee Powell
|7
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|Feb 8
|Susan
|2
|Paul Keith Mast (May '16)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|2
|Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Susan
|18
|ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Susan
|1
|Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15)
|May '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi...
|14
|Claire Singer (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dover Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC