Newcomers in $30,000 feature

DOVER, Del--- Take It Back Terry, McCardles Lightning and Katies Rocker join the $30,000 Preferred Handicap pace, Feb. 23 at Yannick Gingras will drive Weaver Bruscemi, Karr, Collura and Burke Racing stable's $1.2-million winning Take I Back Terry, who makes his first start of 2017. Howard Taylor's Katies Rocker, teamed with Montrell Teague, also makes his initial appearance after last racing in the Hap Hansen-Progress Pace and Breeders Crown late last Fall.

