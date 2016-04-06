Medical workers quitting prison after...

Medical workers quitting prison after fatal inmate uprising

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Daily Courier

In an April 6, 2016 photo, David Pierce, warden for James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, poses for a photo in his office in Smyrna, Del. Department of Correction officials said Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, that Pierce has been placed on paid leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dover Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD... Feb 8 Susan 2
Paul Keith Mast (May '16) Jan '17 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 2
Review: Center For Dermatology - Lindsay Brathw... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Marisol 6
News Police Say 16 Gangs Operating In Dover (Oct '10) Jan '17 Susan 18
ANTHONY E McDONALD IS WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE M... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Susan 1
Gay meets in Dover, Kent (Feb '15) May '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi... 14
Claire Singer (Mar '16) Mar '16 Anonymous 1
See all Dover Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dover Forum Now

Dover Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dover Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Dover, DE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,151,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC