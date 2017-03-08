Fox Doesn't Want To Talk Much About Slain SEAL's Father's Criticisms Of Trump

While Fox never tired of questioning the deaths of Americans in Benghazi, the "fair and balanced" network seems to be strikingly incurious about the questions raised by the father of a Navy SEAL killed during a botched military operation in Yemen last month. The father of the commando killed in a Special Operations raid in Yemen last month said in an interview published this weekend that he had refused to meet with President Trump on the day his son's body was returned home, and criticized the White House over the mission, saying, "Don't hide behind my son's death to prevent an investigation."

