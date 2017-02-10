Dover sewage spill sends untreated wa...

Dover sewage spill sends untreated wastewater into St. Jones River

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WMDT

An emergency order suspending shellfish harvest in the Delaware Bay was announced Tuesday by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control after a sewage spill in Dover discharged hundreds of thousands of gallons of waste into the St. Jones River. Officials say the harvest closure will be in effect for 21 days following the spill.

