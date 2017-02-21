Delaware State Police currently investigating a string of armed robberies in Kent County
According to authorities, a suspect entered the Family Dollar in Rodney Village, Dover around 9:22 p.m. allegedly confronting a female employee with a gun demanding cash. However, a second incident was reported at 10:18 p.m. at the Canterbury Shore Stop in Felton and police say he entered the store demanding money before fleeing.
