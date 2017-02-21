Delaware police officers killed in ca...

Delaware police officers killed in car accident

Two Delaware police officers were killed in a car accident after the vehicle crashed into a pole and ejected one of the passengers who was not wearing his seat belt. Dover officers Robert DaFonte and James Watts died after the 2016 Jeep Wrangler they were inside hit an utility pole, causing the vehicle to overturn and eject Watts, early Sunday morning.

